Pratyush Kukreja
COO and Co-founder, YuMiGo Webservices Pvt. Ltd.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Bootstrapped Travel, The Way It Is Meant To Be
"A scientific approach to the way founders should travel, that maximises returns on effort and planning"
Bootstrapped Travel, The Way It Is Meant To Be
'A scientific approach to the way founders should travel, that maximises returns on effort and planning'
5 Must Haves For A Corporate Traveler
At the nucleus of any trip is a group of time-tested items that are labeled "must-have"
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-