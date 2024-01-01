Praveen Menon
Office of Advisor (Shweta Shalini) to former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis
Praveen Menon works closely with BJP spokesperson Smt. Shweta Shalini who was the advisor to former Chief Minister of Maharashtra-Shri Devendra Fadnavis.
A CA drop out and an RSS man, he left his corporate job in Finance after being picked into the team of Advisor to CM and played roles in the BJP campaign reporting directly to Shweta Shalini who was in the political campaign committee headed by BJP National General Secretary Bhupendar Yadav. He reported to Shweta Shalini and led the team comprising Election Commission approvals for Maharashtra campaign along with Prachar prasiddhi.
