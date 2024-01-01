Praveen Menon

Office of Advisor (Shweta Shalini) to former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis

Praveen Menon works closely with BJP spokesperson Smt. Shweta Shalini who was the advisor to former Chief Minister of Maharashtra-Shri Devendra Fadnavis. 

A CA drop out and an RSS man, he left his corporate job in Finance after being picked into the team of Advisor to CM and played roles in the BJP campaign reporting directly to Shweta Shalini who was in the political campaign committee headed by BJP National General Secretary Bhupendar Yadav. He reported to Shweta Shalini and led the team comprising Election Commission approvals for Maharashtra campaign along with Prachar prasiddhi.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

5 Silver Linings For the Indian Startup Ecosystem Amidst Covid-19 Crisis

Covid-19 induced lockdowns and subsequent low growth along with accompanying investor sentiment is no less than a punch on the face of the Indian startup ecosystem

News and Trends

#7 Steps To Advocate Trade Policies

Economists have had a massive collision on trade policy, and they offer a sturdy foundation for free trade and for elimination of trade blockades. Though the intention of a trade accord is to ease up trade, the actual supplies are heavily shaped by conjugal and global political realities

More Authors You Might Like