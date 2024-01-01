Praveen Mokkapati

Associate Director at SRITNE (ISB)

Praveen Mokkapati is Associate Director at Srini Raju Centre for IT and the Networked Economy (SRITNE), a technology research centre at the Indian School of Business (ISB).

Latest

Growth Strategies

Getting Future-ready For Work

India can bend the COVID-19 curve and manage to get jobs done by adapting to the new normal

Technology

A Digital Armour For Business

Digital transformation is a must for business survivability through a COVID-19 pandemic

Growth Strategies

Importance of the Right Founding Team and Scalable Business While Raising Capital

The Roles of Right Founding Team and Scalable Business in Raising Capital

