Executive Director & Jt. CEO, DEV Information Technology Ltd

Prerak Shah is Executive Director and Jt CEO at Dev Information Technology Ltd. “Lead by example” is his philosophy as he motivates team in providing businesses with solutions that aptly aligns technology, process and people and in turn, helps business maximize their IT investments.

Before returning home in 2009, Mr Prerak acquired MS in Computer Science, ITIL certification, became Project Management Professional (PMP) from PMI, and had successfully led many global projects to fruition. In his 22+ years of career, he has assisted in implementation of many IT projects - ranging from dynamic websites, Business Process Automation Applications, Portals and ERP Solutions across many verticals.

He relies on good governance, adheres to project management principles, and spearheads company’s PMO, processes and CSR activities.

Also the AVP of PMI’s Ahmedabad Branch (PMI Mumbai Chapter) - he looks after spreading knowledge and awareness of project management practices in Gujarat region via way of forums, workshops and trainings and during his tenure, PMI has mentored many aspirants to become certified professionals.

Helping less privileged is subject close to his heart and strongly believes in uniting for cause by empowering the ones that are already working on it.

Inspite of the heavy work demands and pressure, he has always made it a point to spend and invest his time in assisting Yuva Unstoppable and has been recognized by Yuva Unstoppable as “Youth Icon” for his continuous support and guidance in spreading the kindness and participation in their programs that are aimed to help the less privileged and make our society a better place to live.