Priya Jupudi
CEO, 99Artisans
Priya is Founder & CEO of 99Artisans, she drives the company’s Vision & Growth Strategy as it provides interesting and unique ways for people to find local services. Priya holds an MBA in Marketing & Information systems from Nagarjuna University, India and worked in various positions prior to founding 99Artisans.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
5 Ways How Small Businesses Can Save The Planet
Today is 46th Anniversary of Earth Day, It's the time of the year to get involved, give to the cause and spread the word.
Spring, The Most Important Time For Your Business To Grow
From multi-million dollar businesses to street vendors, the season brings a great opportunity for all.
5 Qualities of a Thriving Entrepreneur
A little success goes a long way in propelling us towards the finish line
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-