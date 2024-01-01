Priyanka Krishnan
Co-founder, ISharespace
Priyanka Krishnan, Co-founder of IShareSpace, founded the new-age business centre
“ISharespace” in April 2016. She has previously worked in BDO Consulting Pvt. Ltd and BDO LLP for
about three years where she was part of the Mergers and Acquisitions team.
Priyanka has also worked in the Global Data team at Bloomberg India, where she oversaw the
updation and maintenance of data for India and South Korea. She also briefly headed
Bloomberg India’s philanthropic activities for India.
Co-working: A cost-effective, New-age Concept of Networking
The industry is growing everyday as more people strike out on their own to freelance or open their own businesses
