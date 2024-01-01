Co-founder, ISharespace

Priyanka Krishnan, Co-founder of IShareSpace, founded the new-age business centre

“ISharespace” in April 2016. She has previously worked in BDO Consulting Pvt. Ltd and BDO LLP for

about three years where she was part of the Mergers and Acquisitions team.

Priyanka has also worked in the Global Data team at Bloomberg India, where she oversaw the

updation and maintenance of data for India and South Korea. She also briefly headed

Bloomberg India’s philanthropic activities for India.