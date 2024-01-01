Prof. Srivardhini K. Jha

Chairperson, Entrepreneurship area at IIM-Bangalore

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

How Incubators Can Keep Themselves Relevant

Incubators adopt different models to achieve their mandate and fall into four broad categories- Education-based, Mentor-driven, Sandbox- oriented, and Resource-based.

Growth Strategies

A Guide To a Successful Entrepreneurial Journey For Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Success or failure, with the right preparation and approach, entrepreneurship can be a very rewarding experience

More Authors You Might Like