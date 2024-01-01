Puneet Gupta
Founder & Director, Buzzmeeh.com
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Technology Along With Innovation is Helping Entrepreneurs Build Successful Startups
Modern world is dominated by innovative ideas and new technology, but innovation alone cannot facilitate success.
Entrepreneurship: How Challenging is Indian Market
Private sectors are also not exempted from it and have to bear the brunt of the corrupt.It hampers the growth of business and poses a challenge for new businesses.