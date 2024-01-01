Purvi Kapadia & Zil Shah

( Partner & Associate at Rajani Associates)

Nuts And Bolts Of A Start-up Machine

A proper organizational structure with all its legalities in sync prevents a start-up from falling apart.

2016: An Avant-garde Year for Startups

The Startup Action Plan not only aspires to build an inspiring environment for young entrepreneurs but also attempts to widen access to finances and create a support system for them.

