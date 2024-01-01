Purvi Kapadia & Zil Shah
( Partner & Associate at Rajani Associates)
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Nuts And Bolts Of A Start-up Machine
A proper organizational structure with all its legalities in sync prevents a start-up from falling apart.
2016: An Avant-garde Year for Startups
The Startup Action Plan not only aspires to build an inspiring environment for young entrepreneurs but also attempts to widen access to finances and create a support system for them.