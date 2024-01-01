Head, Strategic Initiatives, Mytrah Energy.

R. Somasundaram is the Head of Strategic Initiatives at Mytrah Energy where he has firm wide oversight for several areas including Corporate Communications, Learning & Development, Campus Relations, and the Mytrah grants program. Somasundaram has functional experience in business development, finance and strategy across the financial services, insurance, automotive and consumer goods sectors. He has worked with organizations like Credit Suisse, General Motors, Luxottica and HSBC, primarily out of India and USA, on assignments for businesses / clients in Asia, North and South America, and Europe.

Somasundaram has an MBA from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, a PGDM from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a BE degree from Jadavpur University.