Rahul Garg

Founder & CEO at Moglix

News and Trends

Supply Chains of the Future: Technology, Localization, and Resilience to build in 2024

Strong technological solutions serve as a backbone for the supply chains of the future. These innovations have been building resilience in the supply chains of today and are bound to be the drivers of the high-performing supply chains of tomorrow

News and Trends

B2B E-commerce In 2021: Accelerating Digital India

While B2C e-commerce will ensure accessibility to the last person standing, B2B e-commerce will enable manufacturers to ensure availability and affordability of goods by optimizing the supply chain

Business News

The Digital CEO: Leading In the Post-Pandemic World

The post pandemic business world will be characterized by two paradigms-hyperconnectivity and creation of the work life continuum

Marketing

Next Generation E-Commerce Marketplace is Here and Technology is Fuelling its Growth

The e-commerce game is no longer about being the fastest in the space but about being able to deliver in a price range that matches with the customer needs.

Growth Strategies

Establishing New Digital Infrastructure For E-Invoicing To Solve For GST Tax Credits

Without a well-designed and well-functioning IT system, the benefits of GST will remain elusive.

