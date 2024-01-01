Rahul Garg
Founder & CEO at Moglix
Supply Chains of the Future: Technology, Localization, and Resilience to build in 2024
Strong technological solutions serve as a backbone for the supply chains of the future. These innovations have been building resilience in the supply chains of today and are bound to be the drivers of the high-performing supply chains of tomorrow
B2B E-commerce In 2021: Accelerating Digital India
While B2C e-commerce will ensure accessibility to the last person standing, B2B e-commerce will enable manufacturers to ensure availability and affordability of goods by optimizing the supply chain
The Digital CEO: Leading In the Post-Pandemic World
The post pandemic business world will be characterized by two paradigms-hyperconnectivity and creation of the work life continuum
Next Generation E-Commerce Marketplace is Here and Technology is Fuelling its Growth
The e-commerce game is no longer about being the fastest in the space but about being able to deliver in a price range that matches with the customer needs.
Establishing New Digital Infrastructure For E-Invoicing To Solve For GST Tax Credits
Without a well-designed and well-functioning IT system, the benefits of GST will remain elusive.
