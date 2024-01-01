Rahul Rasal
Chief Operating Officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Digitization Has Changed the Retail Network And Bancassurance Channel Of Insurance Companies
While most players in the insurance sector had already adopted digitization prior to the pandemic, the lockdown and subsequent restrictions imposed brought about a complete overhaul of both internal and customer facing processes
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-