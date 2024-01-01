Raj Bhatia

Co-founder, GrabGuru

Raj Bhatia is the co-founder of GrabGuru, a virtual service provider, facilitating the process of buying a New Car, right from Car Pricing, Car Booking, and Loan Facility to Easy Delivery of the desired Colour / Model and the Variant.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

How the Growth of Online Players is Shaping the Automotive Industry in India

Changing consumer demands, rapidly changing technology and growth of online players are shaping the automotive industry in India.

More Authors You Might Like