Rajarathinam Ganasekarapandian
CEO & President, Uplogic Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rajarathinam Ganasekarapandian is the CEO of Uplogic Technologies and President of SpotnRides & SpotnEats Mobile App Based Products.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
What Entrepreneurs Should Follow When Setting Up an On-demand Startup?
Don't try to create a demand for yourself, you will fail miserably
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-