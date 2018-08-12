Rajeev Bhardwaj
Rajeev Bhardwaj, who heads the Human Resource function at Sun Life Asia Service Centre, is a veteran in the field who has spent 25 years contributing to the HR policies of diverse organizations across sectors.
Over the years, Rajeev has been associated with a slew of global organizations such as ABB, Coca Cola, and Intel Technology, among others.
Soft Skills Critical to Career Growth: Here's Why
You must not only be able to communicate with cohesion but also be willing to listen to the other point of view and accommodate good suggestions from wherever they come
Employee wellness takes Centre stage as organizations vie for talent
Having a workforce that is disenchanted and has no passion for what it does will not only create a negative work environment but will never give 100per cent to the organization
The Essential Element of Modern Organizations that Ensures Productivity and Creativity
Creating a workplace where workers feel satisfied to work in is something that benefits the business over the long haul
How AI is Revolutionizing the Human Resource Functions
From hiring to employee engagement, artificial intelligence is transforming the way human resource department works
Hiring Diverse Professionals Strengthens the Workplace
People with different backgrounds can bring enriching ideas and problem-solving skills to the table
Human Resource Policy of Organizations to Build Leaders of Tomorrow
Nurturing the next generation leadership requires a dedicated and detailed approach with long-term vision and comprehensive programs