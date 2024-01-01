Rajeev Shroff

Fractional CEO | ICF Master Coach - MCC | Expert in developing top-performing leaders & transforming global companies

Mr Rajeev Shroff is the Fractional CEO of Cupela ,Transformational coach and consultant. He is also the Board member of Smart Drive, an automobile industry. He recently acquired the highest level of certification of Master Certified Coach (MCC) from the largest and the most respected coach certifying organisation ICF.

