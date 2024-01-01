Rajesh Kumar
CTO & Co-founder, Streamoid Technologies
Rajesh is responsible for the product architecture and management. A seasoned professional, Rajesh has extensive experience in building search and big data platforms. His interest to build and scale new products has witnessed him create a javascript multi player game called chowka-bhara in 3 days. He has developed around 20 prototypes and 4 full - fledged products.
