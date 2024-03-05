Rakesh Sharma
Latest
Space Sustainability, Tackling Space Debris, and Expanding into India
ERETS Space, led by Dr. Abhiram Nair, is set to launch its state-of-the-art satellite manufacturing labs in Coimbatore, India, in January 2025. This strategic move marks a significant step in the company's global expansion, following its US$4 million valuation in just two years and gaining global recognition for its breakthrough laser technology in space debris mitigation.
AI That Thinks in Human Language to Ensure Legal and Ethical Actions
An innovative AI system equipped with a "language model module," embeds deep legal and ethical understanding directly into AI, enabling it to operate reliably in environments where such considerations are paramount.
Building Scalable Go-to-Market Infrastructure: A Blue Print for AI Enterprises
The challenge of scaling an AI company requires a distinctive blend of innovation, strategic insight, and technological expertise. At the vanguard of this transformative movement is Sudhakar Reddy Jukanti, a luminary who has extensive experience in driving digital transformation projects for Fortune 100 companies
The Untold Story of the Visionary Behind CLAT's Rise in India
When deciding on a career path, the majority of us consider becoming an engineer, a doctor, or a chartered accountant. But there's another choice that's just as good: becoming a lawyer.
The Hottest Meme Coins to look out for this April 2024: Your Ticket to the Moon
Meme coins built on the Solana blockchain are thriving as the Solana blockchain continues to rule the cryptocurrency landscape, led by titans like $BONK and $WIF. Traders are searching for the next big meme coin that is expected to blow up in 2024 as the market is humming with enthusiasm.
How an Eminent Technology Leader is Helping Digital Transformation in Banking, Finance, and Telecom
The entire business world is gradually waking up to the disruptive potential of digitization. Naga Simhadri Apparao Polireddi, a noted expert in the field of AI/ML technologies, has taken a lead role in driving digital transformation initiatives across the banking, finance, and telecom sectors.