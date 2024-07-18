Get All Access for $5/mo

AI That Thinks in Human Language to Ensure Legal and Ethical Actions An innovative AI system equipped with a "language model module," embeds deep legal and ethical understanding directly into AI, enabling it to operate reliably in environments where such considerations are paramount.

By Rakesh Sharma

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nam Kim, CEO of Artificial Consciousness Tech, Inc., developed an innovative AI system that processes decisions using human language, warranting alignment with ethical and legal standards. This system, equipped with a "language model module," embeds deep legal and ethical understanding directly into AI, enabling it to operate reliably in environments where such considerations are paramount.

"We can significantly address public concerns regarding the autonomy of AI systems by embedding the framework of human laws and ethics directly into the AI's decision-making process," stated Kim. This initiative seeks to make AI more accountable and transparent, especially in sectors like healthcare and autonomous driving, where ethical decisions are critical.

Ethical AI: A Tool for Better Decision Making

Kim's technique alleviates the widespread unease caused by AI's impact on society. His module enables AI to "think" in human language, evaluating actions against a backdrop of ethical and legal standards. For instance, Kim proposes loading AI with comprehensive data on the Constitution, civil, and criminal laws to make sure that AI operations consider legal consequences before acting.

"This functionality is not just about preventing harm; it's about actively promoting good through every decision made by AI," Kim added. Integrating this system enables AI to perform socially beneficial tasks more effectively and safely, reducing fears surrounding potential misuse or harmful autonomous actions.

Challenges in Gaining Global Recognition

Despite the potential of his groundbreaking technology, Kim struggles to promote it globally. "While governments and AI experts frequently discuss future AI risks and hold numerous public seminars, there remains a gap in recognizing the solutions provided by existing innovations like ours," Kim expressed frustration over the overlooked potential of his patented technology.

He continued, "We have showcased our developments at major platforms like Consumer Electronics Show and have published numerous articles, yet the uptake and research into our patented technology have been limited."

The Need for Global Adoption

Kim believes that adopting his technology globally could transform AI into a consistently beneficial tool across various applications. Mandating that AI systems worldwide possess conscious processing capabilities could lead them to achieve excellence in social behavior, significantly enhancing their utility to humans.

Adopting such technology will mitigate current fears about AI and pave the way for more advanced, reliable, and ethical AI applications in the future. Kim's company continues to innovate, seeking partnerships and opportunities to demonstrate the benefits of its systems, aiming for a future where AI and human society coexist more harmoniously.

