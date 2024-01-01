Ram Raheja
Director, S Raheja Realty
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Second Homes Or Holiday Homes Will Gain Traction In the Near Future
Renewed interest is likely in properties at hill stations/beach front properties or vacation homes in countryside
What Makes the Property Market Lucrative Right Now?
In 2021, there will be a surge in demand from both homebuyers as well as investors after witnessing volatility across markets; vouching for real estate as the safest investment class
COVID And How It Gave a Push To Luxury Second Homes
As many companies are ready to extend work from home option, it has given a chance to many buyers to choose a place and work with ease and fewer disturbances