Rama Krishna Kuppa

Founder & CEO, ONGO Framework

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

Ways to Quick Digital Transformation

Three ways enterprises can achieve quick digital transformation and add value to business processes through technology-integration

Technology

5 Things to Keep in Mind While Developing an App for Your SME

With the increasing number of mobile phone it has become relevant for even the SMEs to have their own mobile app

More Authors You Might Like