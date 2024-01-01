Rashi Bahel Mehra

Founder of Alanna

Rashi Bahl Mehra is the Founder of Alanna. It is a 100% natural and vegan personal care brand that offers a diverse range of daily skin and hair products for men & women.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

How to Have a Work-Life Balance Being Mompreneur

Being a mom and having your own business is like having two babies that need equal amount of attention from you

News and Trends

Setting up a Start-up in the GST Era: Benefits and Challenges

GST is helping new start-ups evade a series of documentation pertaining to VAT, Excise Duty and Service Tax

