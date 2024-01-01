Ravi Narayan

CEO, T-Hub

Ravi Narayan is the CEO at T-Hub, a unique public/private partnership between the government of Telangana, 3 of India’s premier academic institutes (IIIT-H, ISB & NALSAR) and key private sector leaders. It stands at the intersection of the start-up, academic, corporate, research and government sectors. T-Hub is India’s fastest growing startup engine catalyzing innovation, scale and deal flow.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

Orchestrating an Innovation Ecosystem

Of the many fascinating challenges, the most intense and important is how to understand and shape the innovation revolution

More Authors You Might Like