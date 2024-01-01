Reechal Vardhan
Product Manager, Roposo
Reechal is currently a Product Manager at Roposo, a social network for people who share similar interests. Previously, she has worked in the domain of consulting and analytics at EXL Service (Inductis).
She has completed her MBA from IIM Bangalore (2012-2014) with subjects in Marketing, Strategy and Financial Markets and has majored in Economics (2009-2012) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.
Latest
The Economics Behind Building a Good Product
Behavioral economics can be used as a tool to figure out the areas, with respect to the product, where your users struggle
How An App Can Be Tweaked To Counter Bad Mobile Data Coverage In India
Little tweaks to enhance the user experience in unstable telecommunication coverage in India'.
Use These Tools To Increase Your Tech Team's Efficiency
To ensure peak performance, tech tools can play a major role and can help boost return on investment tremendously if chosen wisely.
