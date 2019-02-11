Restaurant India
Latest
Restaurant Businesses are Seeing Aerocity as The Prime Location Ingredient in Delhi
Aerocity in Delhi has become what Cyber Hub is to Gurugram.
Restaurateur Shivam Sehgal Sees an Untapped Business Opportunity in Delhi's Dwarka
In a tête-à-tête with Restaurant India, Shivam Sehgal, founder of The Market Place restaurant, shares how he is planning to go big with his restaurant
This Smoothie Players Does INR 20-25 lakh Biz at Its Top Performing Outlet in Bengaluru
In a telephonic conversation with Restaurant India Samrat Reddy of Drunken Monkey talks about India' first smoothie chain
What Makes Your Food Menu Unique? Know It All From Chef Manish Mehrotra
In an interview with Restaurant India, Chef Manish Mehrotra shares secret to menu designing and planning at Indian Accent and the newly-launched Comorin restaurants
"Finding Right Partners Is The Key To Expand"
Dubai-based leading French bakery and restaurant Pascal Tepper is all set to mark its debut in India with World Iconic Brands
How can Restaurants Save Time with Smart Transportation and Storage
His capability of managing back-end with short staff or less material showcases his ability and results in reduced costs
