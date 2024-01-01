Reza Abbaszadeh

German Entrepreneur, Investor and Business Strategist

Reza Abbaszadeh is an internationally-renowned Entrepreneur and Investor who has a magic touch when it comes to Real Estate Investing, Leadership, and Finance. He is the founder and CEO of a multinational business management company Abbaszadeh Enterprises and a social media app BaxBeauty.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

How Fame Can Simplify the Way For You To Start Your Business And Create a Fortune

Meet Mohammad Matin Hosseinabadi, Iranian actor and business owner

More Authors You Might Like