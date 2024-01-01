Reza Abbaszadeh
German Entrepreneur, Investor and Business Strategist
Reza Abbaszadeh is an internationally-renowned Entrepreneur and Investor who has a magic touch when it comes to Real Estate Investing, Leadership, and Finance. He is the founder and CEO of a multinational business management company Abbaszadeh Enterprises and a social media app BaxBeauty.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Fame Can Simplify the Way For You To Start Your Business And Create a Fortune
Meet Mohammad Matin Hosseinabadi, Iranian actor and business owner
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-