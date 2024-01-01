Rhea Punjabi
Image and Self Enhancement Coach
As an image and self-enhancement coach, Rhea Punjabi is skilled at helping her clients to tap their innate potential and live a life of fullness.
Over the last two years, Rhea has conducted numerous group workshops and one-on-one coaching sessions focused on life skills, happiness and image management. She is especially passionate about working with the youth and enabling them to rediscover their self-confidence and self-belief.
5 Tips for Millennial Entrepreneurs to Enhance their Leadership Skills
Leadership is not about viewing things from the top, but rather it is an art of creating more leaders
