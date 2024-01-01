Richa Pathak
Digital Marketing Consultant | Founder & Blogger
Richa Pathak is an emerging marketing influencer, and a creative digital marketing consultant who helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic and build their brands through data-driven strategies. With 7+ years of experience in working with B2C & B2B brands across the globe, she is also a well-known blogger for top digital marketing magazines.
Richa's principle - Plan, Execute, Learn, Implement, Repeat!
Digital marketing is Richa's passion & love. She is innovator & wants to explore more, learn more, try different tools, hacks with various campaigns. She offers various training & mentorship programs to share her knowledge. She loves reading non-fiction books and does nature photography.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Artificial Intelligence is Changing the Landscape of Digital Marketing
From startups to large firms--everyone is opting for AI-powered digital marketing tools to enhance campaign planning & decision making
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-