Rikant Pittie

Latest

News and Trends

The Importance of a Mentor in an Entrepreneurial Journey

Look for a mentor who has a proven track record in an industry closely related to yours.

News and Trends

How OTAs Can Strategically Deploy AI To Enhance Experiences

For Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), the volume of bookings is integral to generating revenue. Hence, to stay competitive, they need to adopt new technologies that can enhance customer experiences, drive bookings, and reduce operational costs. This is where Gen AI comes in as a game changer, transforming travel experiences for customers

More Authors You Might Like