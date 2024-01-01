Co-founder, Tasse de thé

Rohak Sheth completed his schooling in Singapore and college in Boston. He started his early career at Krasa Diamonds. It was his passion to create a brand made him realized the potential of tea especially that of loose tea leaves and presented a business proposal to his father, which he couldn’t refuse. Before venturing into tea business completely Rohak did his research in tea market and identified the gap in premium tea market. He has paid close attention to detail and design and utilized his business acumen to create TDT as a brand that symbolizes healthy addiction and affordable luxury.