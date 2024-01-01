Rohit Pugalia

Founder & CEO, Munchilicious Granola

Rohit Pugalia is the founder & chief executive officer of Munchilicious Granola, a SOCH Foods LLP product.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Tips To Keep Yourself Mentally Fit In This Time of Pandemic

Here are some of the simple tips to keep yourself mentally fit and healthy while staying home during these unprecedented times.

More Authors You Might Like