Rohit Pugalia
Founder & CEO, Munchilicious Granola
Rohit Pugalia is the founder & chief executive officer of Munchilicious Granola, a SOCH Foods LLP product.
Latest
Tips To Keep Yourself Mentally Fit In This Time of Pandemic
Here are some of the simple tips to keep yourself mentally fit and healthy while staying home during these unprecedented times.
