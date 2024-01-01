Romesh Jha
Founder, TripRethink
Romesh Jha is the founder of TripRethink, an online service that helps people get the best possible deal on their existing hotel bookings by notifying them when there is a price drop on an already booked hotel room at no additional cost
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Five Technology Hacks to Dial Down Your Travel Costs
Being flexible with your travel dates can also save you some money as most aggregators offer the cheapest option for the month, helping you unlock the best deals.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-