Romesh Jha

Founder, TripRethink

Romesh Jha is the founder of TripRethink, an online service that helps people get the best possible deal on their existing hotel bookings by notifying them when there is a price drop on an already booked hotel room at no additional cost 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Lifestyle

Five Technology Hacks to Dial Down Your Travel Costs

Being flexible with your travel dates can also save you some money as most aggregators offer the cheapest option for the month, helping you unlock the best deals.

More Authors You Might Like