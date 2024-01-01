Ron Davidson
CTO and Vice President of R&D
As CTO and VP of R&D, Davidson is leading Skybox’s long–term technology vision and is responsible for advancing the company’s product innovation and intelligence group, the Skybox™ Research Lab. Prior to joining Skybox, Davidson served as senior director of security research and analytics for the Cisco’s video security business, and he established and led Check Point's first threat intelligence program.
Distributed Cybercrime is a Growing Threat to Critical Infrastructure
An innocuous looking email or website visited by a staff member can be all it takes to compromise a facility in seconds