Rosemary O’Neill is Founder/CEO of Narrative Company , which is releasing a groundbreaking blockchain-based social network in 2018. She is also Founder/President of Social Strata, which makes the Hoop.la online community platform, used by Fortune 500 brands to engage with fans, customers, partners, and internal teams. She has 20 years of leadership in the online community space as an entrepreneur, writer, and speaker.