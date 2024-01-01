Roshni Mahtani

Founder and CEO, Tickled Media

Roshni Mahtani is the Founder and CEO of Tickled Media, the company behind theAsianparent.com , theIndusparent.com , and parenting social networking app, ParentTown . Tickled Media sites garner over 10 million unique visitors monthly. The company provides market research, content creation, display advertising, social and events marketing services, connecting brands with the Asian millennial mum audience.