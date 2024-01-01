Roshni Mahtani
Founder and CEO, Tickled Media
Roshni Mahtani is the Founder and CEO of Tickled Media, the company behind theAsianparent.com , theIndusparent.com , and parenting social networking app, ParentTown . Tickled Media sites garner over 10 million unique visitors monthly. The company provides market research, content creation, display advertising, social and events marketing services, connecting brands with the Asian millennial mum audience.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-