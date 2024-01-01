Rupesh Jain
Founder & CEO of Candere
Rupesh Jain is the Founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Candere.com, an online diamond jewellery store that offers a seamless and unique shopping experience. As the CEO, Rupesh is responsible for envisioning, structuring, planning, and monitoring and management of all the operations, including the manufacturing process and product designing. Additionally, he is tasked with the entire technology stack for Candere’s e-commerce portal. This involves overseeing marketing automation, building a strong sourcing network, vendor management, and customer relationship management.
Latest
Trends That Transformed the Jewel-Tech Industry In 2022
The centuries-old sector is expanding in more amazing, great strides than ever
Why Entrepreneurs Should View Wedding Season as an Opportunity to Connect with Consumers
The wedding season is one of the most lucrative business opportunities for jewellery brands as during this time the demand for jewellery experiences a massive boost
How E-commerce is Reshaping India's Jewellery Industry
The growth of India's online jewellery sector; challenges and future scope
