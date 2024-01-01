Rushabh Vora

Co-Founder and Director, SILA

Rushabh Vora is the Co-Founder and Director, SILA 

Starting a Business

Why Companies Are Adopting the Space As a Service Business Model

Space as a service is a critical component of the sharing economy that provides millennials the flexibility of living or working out of shared spaces without the headache of ownership or lease.

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship vs a Corporate Job: What Should You Select?

At one side there are risks and other side stability and let's discuss both entrepreneurship and a job

Entrepreneurs

Obstacles Every Start-up Needs to Overcome to be Successful

From Ideas to implementation we can progress just by using these small Ideas

Leadership

Leadership Mistakes to Avoid as an Entrepreneur

One has to identify the true potential within oneself to avoid errors

