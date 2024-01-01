Sadhguru
Founder of Isha foundation
Ranked amongst the fifty most influential people in India, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and bestselling author.
Sadhguru has been conferred the "Padma Vibhushan", India’s highest annual civilian award, by the Government of India in 2017, for exceptional and distinguished service.
Human Well-being Is The Only Business
You cannot have sustained growth or an economic revolution by involving just 0.2 % of the Indian population