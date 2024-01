Salman Khan

Solutions Architect at Liferay

Salman Khan has been associated with Liferay for more than 5 years. He has been delivering and managing training for APAC and has trained more than 500 developers and architects on Liferay. He is involved in solutioning for India Biz since past couple of years and currently has joined hands with Alliances team working actively with Liferay Global Alliances team.