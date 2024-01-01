Samara Mahindra
Founder & CEO
Samara Mahindra, who belongs to the famed Mahindra family, is the founder of CARER Program, the world's only healthcare startup that is focused on post-cancer care for survivors.
The CARER Program is the first and only company in the world to bring holistic therapies to cancer patients, survivors and family members in the comfort of their homes.
