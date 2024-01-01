Samarth Setia

Founder, Mr. Milkman

With a strong yearning to solve issues plaguing the dairy industry, Samarth founded Mr. Milkman in 2017. Mr Milkman is a Dairy Tech Startup working towards enabling Dairies and Milk Brands to operate efficiently and take informed decisions with the help of analytics, reporting and tracking of processes. . The tech works in a way that takes the customer management segment onto an online platform and supervises the process, right from procurement at the farm level to delivery to the end consumer.

Samarth decided to launch Mr. Milkman when he experienced first-hand, the problems faced by local milkmen. The idea to digitize local milkmen by making smarter businessmen of the local doodhiyas, evolved to create a SaaS platform for the dairies itself. The company not only organizes their customer management systems, but also helps various dairies keep up with the trends of the industry and even introduces better technology to other aspects of their business. The platform ensures that there is adequate application of modern facilities in the dairy industry.

This start-up though, is not Samarth’s first rodeo. A serial entrepreneur, he was associated with the development of The Campus Connect in 2013, an organization aimed at bringing together campuses and bridging the gap between them. He graduated from RV College of Engineering and is passionate about technology and the various ways in which it alters daily activities. Golf and reading autobiographies of imminent business owners are other activities which keep him occupied.