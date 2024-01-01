Sana Sabah
Co-founder and CEO, SHURUA(R)T
I am responsible for general management, partnerships, promotions, handling the digital marketing of the website, and for scripting, shooting and editing of advertisements, documentaries, and PSAs. Apart from my responsibilities as the CEO, I am glad that I am able to continue with my love for production for the benefit of the artists that we're working with.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Difficulty Of Being A Small Town Startup
People not understanding the concept of startups and other challenges a startup faces in a small town.
SHURUA(R)T: The Art of Making it Happen and Work
"We lost less, and ended up gaining much more"