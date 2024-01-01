Sandeep Madhavan
Co-founder, Sportobuddy
Latest
5 Actions Government Must Take to Promote Sports Entrepreneurship in India
In order to attract young and visionary entrepreneurs to the sports sector, the Indian government must increase funding and offer tax holidays for sports-based firms
What Can a Startup Learn from a Sportsman?
A good sportsman is better equipped to face real-life complications and the values of sportsmanship can definitely be adapted by budding entrepreneurs in rearing a start-up
Lessons for Entrepreneurs from Bhagavad Gita to Keep Their Boat Sailing in Nascent Stage
It's important to keep things moving, irrespective of the results