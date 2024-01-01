Sandeep Mathur

MD, LyncBiz Corporations

Sandeep Mathur is the MD of LyncBiz Corporations. He is  a global IT executive, who has, for the past 24 years, led large multi-cultural sales team in major IT corporations. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Starting a Business

Are Indian Startups Ready to Go Global?

Spend money on online advertising and make sure that the product is awesome and downloadable for a free trial and target smaller companies

More Authors You Might Like