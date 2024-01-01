Sandeep Mathur
MD, LyncBiz Corporations
Sandeep Mathur is the MD of LyncBiz Corporations. He is a global IT executive, who has, for the past 24 years, led large multi-cultural sales team in major IT corporations.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Starting a Business
Are Indian Startups Ready to Go Global?
Spend money on online advertising and make sure that the product is awesome and downloadable for a free trial and target smaller companies