Sandesh Kangod

Co-Founder, Workflexi.in

Bringing with him a rich experience of more than a decade in sales is Sandesh Kangod, co-founder and CEO of Workflexi.in. Sandesh understands the importance behind presenting an idea in the most innovative and appealing fashion and has been instrumental in introducing the unique concept of Workflexi.in into the market. He wears many hats with aplomb and excels in his diverse roles. Theatre is one of his pet passions and is at his happiest when he steps on stage. He has written and directed two short movies, and acted in several plays. An artist by passion and a sales guru by profession, Sandesh along with his team are working towards scripting the perfect growth journey for Workflexi.in.