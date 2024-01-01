Saraansh Tandon
CEO, FeetPort
FeetPort is an easy to use mobile app for Field Executives which provides timely reports along with an intuitive web app for Supervisors who manage them. It is a field force management platform which enables digitization & automation of any field team/workforce and is developed by a software startup company Competent Groove.
#5 Mistakes I did While Starting Up
When you're learning and executing side by side - it's imperative that you take the next step once the previous one is sure to be stabilized.