Sarvesh Shashi
Founder of Sarva Yoga
All of 25 years of age, Sarvesh Shashi is the youngest CEO in the yoga and wellness fraternity. Sarvesh believes in the philosophy of consciousness through yoga and the emotion of happiness that stems out of yoga practices. He wants to spread this yoga happiness to thousands. At a young age of 21 he gave up a bright career in his father’s sprawling businesses and set out to touch the lives of many with yoga. Hence he is fondly called The CEO among Monks by many.
Latest
Future Of the Fitness Industry In 2021: Trends To Watch Out
Be it online classes, virtual training, immunity building techniques, new recipes, ayurveda, etc.; the common thread amongst all this was one: wellness
[Trends 2020] Yoga Makes a Trendier Comeback
Yoga has the ability to impact people directly and going forward one foresees this form of fitness being adopted across various domains
How to Become a Fitness Expert in Today's Digital Age
While digital is a great launchpad and offers sustenance that is economical and widespread, it is vital to go beyond digital and at times have an in-person connect with your audience
How not to Complicate - Keeping Entrepreneurship Simple
Your futuristic mindset and goals shape your entrepreneurial journey, but remaining present in the present is what will make your future achievable