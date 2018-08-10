Satanik Roy
Co-founder, hyperXchange
BIO - Satanik Roy, a 23 yo mechanical engineer turned entrepreneur started from his dorm room, and went on to build Hyperxchange growing it to over couple of million dollars valuation. Satanik has authored two book, a poetry book which has been published worldwide and is a bestseller. His next novel 'I Met The Demon' is set to be published in a month's time. He has completed post graduation from 'The Stanford University'.
Latest
Is it Advisable to Get a Job Before Starting Your Own Business
Even if an entrepreneur has lost everything tomorrow, he or she can confidently say that they could pick themselves back and get back to where they are today within a few short years
How Can a Wannabe Entrepreneur Turn to Become One
Becoming an entrepreneur is never easy, but it may not be as risky as many people think
Should One Leave His Current Job and Start a Startup?
From the comfort of a regular pay cheque working in a company to leaving everything and leaping into the uncertainty of entrepreneurship - Making this leap is rarely easy
What Important Truth That Every Entrepreneur Ignores And Then Fails
While one fails and learns and gets up each time, one should be aware of one's extreme point
Best Way To Stay Motivated While Starting A New Venture
Sometimes entrepreneurship can be just as dull, taxing and boring as working for corporate. Here's how to stay driven
What are Some Mistakes that New Startup Founders Make
It takes time for the market to trust you and your venture, perseverance and innovation are the best qualities for an entrepreneur