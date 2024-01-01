Satyam Sinha

Co-Founder at JobLagao

Satyam is an entrepreneur, venturing out in the recruitment space. He understands the challenges in the recruitment industry and believes that he can address the problems by a combination of technology and human intervention. He is an MCA from NIT Trichy. Prior to starting his own venture he worked for i2 Technologies (now JDA).He also worked as a Supply Chain consultant in several IT companies. After working for 10 years, in the IT industry he has started his own venture, www.joblagao.com. The company recently received seed funding from a Canadian investor.