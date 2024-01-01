Shabir Momin
MD & CTO at ZengaTV.com
Shabir won the Entrepreneur of the year 2013 by TiE. Technology is his passion, anticipating the future, identifying new possibilities, opportunities encashment and building for the future are his core driving factor. He strongly believes in collaboration and alliance.
