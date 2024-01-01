Shabir Momin

MD & CTO at ZengaTV.com

Shabir won the Entrepreneur of the year 2013 by TiE. Technology is his passion, anticipating the future, identifying new possibilities, opportunities encashment and building for the future are his core driving factor. He strongly believes in collaboration and alliance.

Latest

News and Trends

#8 Reasons Why OTT Players will Rule the Connected TV Market

It has been observed that patrons are consuming web-based OTT content at large scale and It has been increasing at a great pace.

